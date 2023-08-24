Berwyn man charged in stabbing in West Garfield Park

A suburban man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Jorge Arroyo, 45, stabbed and seriously wounded a 30-year-old man during a fight on July 29 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street, according to police.

Arroyo was arrested Tuesday in Berwyn and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Arroyo is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.