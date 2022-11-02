Staff member at suburban church accused of sexual relationship with teen 15 years ago

The Director of Youth Ministry at a suburban church is accused of having a sexual relationship with a child when she was 15 years old.

According to officials at St. Marcelline in Schaumburg, the Department of Children and Family Services received a call from a third party stating that Howard Grossman had a sexual relationship with the teen about 15 years ago.

DCFS is investigating the allegation, and St. Marcelline officials said they are fully cooperating.

Grossman will not be working at the parish while DCFS investigates.