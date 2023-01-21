Stand Up in Recovery comedy show in Batavia will benefit mental and behavioral services in Kane County

An upcoming comedy show in Batavia will be a funny night for a serious cause.

Money raised at "Stand Up in Recovery" at the Comedy Vault, January 29, will go to help the Collaborative Crisis Services Unit, which coordinates follow-up visits for individuals who could benefit from mental or behavioral health services. The CCSU is in partnership with the Elgin Police Department.

Comedian Aaron Putnam, who has been sober for 9 years, will be one of the performers.

"This isn't just for people who are in recovery, this is for the community to be aware and know what's going on," he said.

Putnam said that if you are honest with yourself about your own character defects, it is possible to find humor in the struggle.

"With a little time, tragedy becomes laughter," he said.

There will be a special mocktail menu at the event, as well as other food and drinks.

Other comedians performing on Jan. 29 include Mike Pickerl, of Wheaton, and ​Derek Drescher and Geo Perez of New York.