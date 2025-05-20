Standoff outside Elk Grove Village business ends peacefully, police say
COOK COUNTY - A man armed with a knife was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff with police outside a business in Elk Grove Village.
What we know:
Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 2200 Pratt Boulevard where a man was reportedly threatening a female employee. Police say they found the man in the business’ parking lot, visibly agitated and holding a knife.
Officers spent several hours talking with the man in an effort to calm the situation. Around 7:50 p.m., the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
No injuries were reported. All roads in the area have reopened.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the man’s name or his relationship to the business or employee. It's also unclear whether he will face any charges.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Elk Grove Village Police Department.