Standoff outside Elk Grove Village business ends peacefully, police say

A man armed with a knife was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff with police outside a business in Elk Grove Village.

What we know:

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 2200 Pratt Boulevard where a man was reportedly threatening a female employee. Police say they found the man in the business’ parking lot, visibly agitated and holding a knife.

Officers spent several hours talking with the man in an effort to calm the situation. Around 7:50 p.m., the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported. All roads in the area have reopened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s name or his relationship to the business or employee. It's also unclear whether he will face any charges.