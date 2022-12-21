Staple of Chicago's music scene to reopen next month after accusations of toxic work environment

A staple of Chicago's music scene that closed its doors last month says that it will reopen next year.

The Hideout closed on Nov. 7 after a former employee took to social media and accused the business of a toxic work environment.

Mykele Deville, who is also a rapper, says he was spat on by a customer and asked to take on extra work duties. After the post, a number of artists canceled their performances.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"During our hiatus, we heard over and over just how important the Hideout is to so many people. So today we’re announcing the Hideout will reopen on January 10, 2023. But when we reopen, it will be with some important improvements," the owners said in a statement.

Some of the changes the owners are making include:

New leadership reporting structures

Additional support and resources for staff

Creating a Diversity & Inclusion Council of the staff

Formalizing our open hiring process and incorporating DEI goals in that process

Developing key performance indicators that are universal to all employees

Conducting ongoing facilitated sessions on topics including disrupting bias

"As owners, it’s on us to make sure everyone feels welcome at the Hideout, especially our staff. We believe that everyone – owners, staff, performers, or patrons – who walks through our doors must treat each other with respect and decency. No exceptions," the owners said.

The owners also said the business adopted a new DEI statement, which is on their website.