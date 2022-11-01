Staple of Chicago's music scene to close after former employee accuses business of toxic work environment
CHICAGO - A staple of Chicago's music scene will close its doors for the rest of the year starting next week.
This abrupt closure comes after a former employee took to social media to accuse ‘The Hideout’ of a toxic work environment.
Mykele Deville, who is also a rapper, says he was spit on by a customer and asked to take on extra work duties.
After the post, a number of artists canceled their performances.
The music venue will close next Monday, and reopen next year under new leadership.