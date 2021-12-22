Star Wars Day at Joliet library back on after outcry

A suburban library's attempt to vanquish Star Wars Day didn't work.

Joliet Public Library announced last week it was ending the yearly event after taking a two-year pause because of the pandemic. It said it just didn't have the regular organizers around to help make it happen in 2022.

But people weren't having it. After a lot of outcry, the library announced this week that Star Wars Day is back on for next June.

More than ten thousand people normally come out to Joliet for the event.