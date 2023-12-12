Starbucks giving out free hot chocolate this month – here's how to get your cup

Starbucks is hoping to warm customers up by offering a free cup of hot chocolate this month.

The coffee giant is giving away a free hot chocolate drink to anyone who purchases a grande or larger handcrafted drink. The deal is good every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of December 2023.

The freebie is offered in Starbucks’ short size, which contains 8 ounces. It’s also only available for customers who order in-store and via the drive-thru.

Eligible Starbucks app orders can also be redeemed in store with a "same-day proof of drink purchase," the company said.

FILE - Hand holding a seasonal Starbucks cup with festive design inside a cafe at Bishop Ranch Business Park, San Ramon, California, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Starbucks drinks are half-off on Thursdays

The free hot chocolate is the latest festive deal announced by Starbucks.

The chain is also celebrating what it calls "Festive Thurs-Yays" this month, which means customers can get 50% off any drink on every Thursday of the month.

The half-off deal is good between noon and 6 p.m. local time. It started on Dec. 7 and continues on Dec. 14, 21, and 28.

To get 50% off any drink, including its holiday beverages in the seasonal red cups, customers should download the Starbucks app and become a Starbucks Rewards member, which is free.

Coffee drinkers can also ask their barista to apply the "Yay Day" deal for them at check out in the store.

The coupon is limited to one drink per customer and can’t be combined with other offers, Starbucks said. It also only applies to drinks prepared by baristas, including coffee and tea.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.