Starved Rock State Park sends out parking guidance after dangerous congestion

State officials released new parking instructions Friday for Starved Rock State Park after an influx of improper parking has posed a safety hazard.

A large number of visitors at Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park has led to people parking in "No Parking Tow-Away" zones along IL Route 178 and Route 71.

Illinois State Police along with the department of natural resources and the department of transportation say the congestion is so "pervasive" that it makes it difficult for first responders to access the area in cases of an emergency.

Officials are advising visitors to avoid the "No Parking Tow-Away Zones" and anyone in violation will be immediately towed. Citations of up to $164 may also be issued for cars that are illegally parked.

Retrieving a car from the area tow yard costs roughly $300.

