Starving puppy's second chance: Pup nursed back to health, rescued by Chicago-area deputy

The Brief Cook County Deputy Sheriff Justin Butts discovered an emaciated one-year-old shepherd mix named Bentley near the county jail, weighing only 19.5 pounds but still showing affection. Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove took Bentley in, where staff were amazed by his trust and wagging tail despite his poor condition, and worked to restore his health. After Bentley made a full recovery, Butts chose to adopt him, giving the pup a permanent, loving home.



What we know:

Butts found 1-year-old Bentley near the Cook County Jail. He weighed only 19.5lbs, but was still happy to see a friendly face. Butts brought him to Wright Way Rescue to be nursed back to health. Now that the pup is all better, Butts has decided to adopt him and make Bentley a permanent part of his family.

"Nothing could have prepared us for what was going to walk through the door," Kristen Laulettea, Wright-Way Rescue manager, said. "When we first met Bentley, he was skin and bones – skin and bones, but never once did his tail stop wagging. He literally loved and trusted every single person that he came across. It's like he didn't lose that faith in humanity because his tail could not stop wagging. Despite the way he looked, he seemed happy, and we couldn't wait to get him healthy again."