State, city leaders tour McCormick Place as it accepts first COVID-19 patients

Chicago and state leaders on Friday had the chance to see the work being done at McCormick Place, as the nation's largest back-up field hospital is now treating COVID-19 patients.

“Thank you guys for all the amazing work you’re doing. We appreciate it,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Senator Tammy Duckworth received a firsthand look at the massive 3,000-bed alternative care facility nearly finished now at McCormick Place.

“We are not a hospital. We’re here to care for COVID-positive patients of low acuity to moderate acuity,” said Dr. Nick Turkal.

The entire field hospital was built in the last 26 days by hundreds of skilled Chicago tradesmen and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is a phenomenal facility and it was built with incredible teamwork,” said General Robert Whittle. “And frankly, nothing like this has ever been done before.”

A handful of COVID-positive patients recently moved into McCormick Place as a test for the 400 healthcare workers and nurses that have been hired to staff it.

“We are ready. We are ready for these patients and hopefully we don’t have to fill all of these bays, but it’s good to know we can get help to folks who we need to,” said Sen. Duckworth.