Worker killed at State Farm Stadium after being dragged by ATV, police say

A worker was killed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale after he was dragged by an ATV for several hundred feet, police said.

Witnesses told police that a worker was taking down materials around the stadium when he was accidentally caught and dragged by an ATV gator.

The worker died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the ATV did not show any signs of impairment and is working with authorities.

No names were released.

