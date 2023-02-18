Worker killed at State Farm Stadium after being dragged by ATV, police say
article
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A worker was killed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale after he was dragged by an ATV for several hundred feet, police said.
Witnesses told police that a worker was taking down materials around the stadium when he was accidentally caught and dragged by an ATV gator.
The worker died from his injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the ATV did not show any signs of impairment and is working with authorities.
No names were released.
More Arizona headlines
- Assault at Intel plant in Chandler leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
- Mac Savage: '19th Hole man' who disrupted WM Phoenix Open speaks out
- Suspected romance scammer stole property from his victims, Scottsdale police say