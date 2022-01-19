State Farm to hire thousands of new employees across the country, including Illinois

State Farm is hiring thousands of full-time and part-time employees across the country following a record-breaking year of growth, according to a news release from the company.

Approaching 100 years of service, State Farm plans to hire more than 3,000 full and part-time employees. Some roles include remote positions based in or near primary locations, including Bloomington and Peoria, IL.

According to the release, in-office, hybrid (work from office 1 week/month), and work from home opportunities include positions are available in select areas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS

Before applying, interested jobseekers may attend an online career fair and speak directly with a hiring manager or recruiter to learn more about opportunities, benefits, pay and culture.

The release states that some of these positions serve customers through in-language claims teams. Bilingual employees are needed for Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Korean languages.

Advertisement