State, local leaders celebrate new trail in Englewood neighborhood

The Englewood community is enjoying the great outdoors even more thanks to a new trail in the neighborhood built with the cooperation of city and federal leaders.

Officials gathered Friday to celebrate the new Englewood Nature Trail at Hermitage Park.

The trail was made possible with $6 million from the city and $20 million from the federal ‘Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity,' or RAISE, funds.

RAISE is a federal grant program earmarked for projects just like this.

At the trail's opening, Sen. Dick Durbin was joined by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and other dignitaries.