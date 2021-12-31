State police investigate expressway shooting on Bishop Ford Friday

An expressway shooting happened on I-94 near 111th Street early Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

State police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Around 3:30 a.m., the interstate's southbound lanes were closed for an investigation, but reopened around 5:04 a.m., state police said.

No further information is immediately available, as the investigation is in its infancy.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows what happened is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

As of 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police has responded to investigate 263 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.