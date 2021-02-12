State police investigate overnight gunfire on Bishop Ford, Stevenson expressways

Illinois State Police were investigating two Chicago expressway shootings early Friday on the Bishop Ford and Stevenson expressways.

No one was hit by gunfire, but one driver was hurt by shattered glass, state police said.

The first shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. on I-94 near 115th Street, state police said. Someone inside a white sedan fired shots at another driver. The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from debris caused by the gunfire.

Shortly before 2 a.m., someone fired shots from a white SUV at another driver on southbound I-55 near Throop Street, not far from Damen Avenue, state police said. The sole occupant of the other car, a 28-year-old Chicago man, was uninjured.

Shootings on Cook County expressways more than doubled over the last year. In 2020, there were 128 shootings, compared with 52 shootings the year before, state police said. So far this year, there have been 27 shootings, with 11 injuries and three fatalities.

On Thursday, state police said they’d receive over $12 million in funding to install high-definition cameras to address the spike in expressway shootings.

Police asked anyone with tips on the shootings to call state police at 847-294-4400.