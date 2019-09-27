State police investigating I-57 road rage brawl caught on video

article

Illinois State Police are investigating a video of a road rage brawl on I-57 Thursday morning that has received widespread attention on social media.

State troopers responded at 7:13 a.m. for reports of the fight on northbound I-57 near Halsted Street, according to a statement from Illinois state police. No witnesses or people involved in the fight were at the scene when they arrived.

In the video, the driver of a black car in the center lane can be seen swinging a bat at a Hyundai in the left lane as the black car cuts in front of it.

this happened on I-57 this morning lmfao 💀 I woulda had to beat her ass too! pic.twitter.com/aQoMzCv5Oh — naj. 🍁🎃 (@_nbenzo) September 27, 2019

The driver of the black car then gets out and swings the bat at the Hyundai again, at which point a passenger from the Hyundai gets out, pulls the woman back out of the black car and the two start to fight. A short time later, the woman driving the Hyundai also gets out and gets involved in the fight.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the fight or has any information to call 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.