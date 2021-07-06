State police investigating possible I-94 shooting

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot Tuesday on I-94 near Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital treating a walk-in gunshot victim who reported he had been shot on the northbound express lanes of I-94 at 147th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The victim, a 34-year-old male of Chicago, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire, police said.

There were no lanes closures reported as a result of the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

