State Police release final tally of roadway incidents in NW Indiana following 4-day winter storm

The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often "treacherous at best," Indiana State Police said.

Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. Through most of that time Porter County was under a Blizzard Warning and officials said the conditions were not worth driving in.

Several local police departments assisted with checking on motorists on I-80/94 and I-65.

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post released the following numbers Sunday morning:

Property Damage Crashes: 153

Crashes Involving Injuries: 28

Slide Offs (non-damage but tow required): 83

Assist Motorists: 157

Impaired Drivers: 5

Troopers Injured: 1

Troopers thanked those who heeded their warnings and stayed off the roads, the Indiana Department of Transportation for their around the clock work and all the towing agencies that went out to help in the dangerous conditions.