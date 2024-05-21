Kenosha man arrested in McHenry fentanyl death

A Kenosha man has been charged in connection with a drug-induced homicide in McHenry earlier this year.

On Feb. 14, McHenry police and fire officials responded to the 5100 block of Prairie Avenue after a family member discovered a male who was unconscious and not breathing, according to a statement from police.

During an investigation, counterfeit Percocet and Oxycodone pills were found in the victim's bedroom, as well as the victim's cellphone, which had data that identified the suspect, the statement said.

A toxicology report released by the McHenry County Coroner's Office revealed Fentanyl was found in the victim's system and ruled the cause of death as "adverse effects of Fentanyl."

Ashton C. Cowart, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a search warrant was executed on his apartment in the 4800 block of 36th Avenue in Kenosha. Cowart is charged with a felony count of drug-induced homicide and is currently being held on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections hold.

Police said the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Anonymous information can be left on the police department's tip line at 815-363-2124.