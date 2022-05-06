State Republican lawmakers respond to Lasalle Veterans' Home audit, call Pritzker Administration 'a failure'

Illinois state Republican lawmakers are responding to the Illinois Auditor General's report on the Lasalle Veterans' Home during a virtual news conference Friday — calling the Pritzker Administration a "failure."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 36 veterans died at the Lasalle Veterans' Home.

A report released on Thursday says the Illinois Department of Public Health didn't identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak in the home.

"We need to have hearings, we need to bring individuals that testified, they need to be held accountable," said state Rep. David Welter.

When asked whether he takes responsibility for what happened at the home, Gov. Pritzker said it is his job to appoint the people who lead all state agencies.