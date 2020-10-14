State trooper hurt in I-57 crash on the South Side

A state trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on I-57 on the South Side.

The trooper was driving in the center lane of southbound I-57 about 3:10 a.m. near Wentworth Avenue when a vehicle in the right lane made a lane change and hit the rear of the trooper’s vehicle, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The impact caused both vehicles to lose control and come to a rest on the embankment to the right of the expressway, state police said.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.