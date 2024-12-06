Trooper seriously injured after being hit by suspected DUI driver on I-57 in Posen: police
POSEN, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was seriously injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-57 southbound in Posen.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 135th Street as the trooper was outside their squad car, standing next to the passenger side of a vehicle they had pulled over.
A Hyundai SUV failed to move over and sideswiped the squad car's driver's side mirror before hitting the rear of the stopped vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police.
The impact caused the stopped vehicle to strike the trooper, pushing them into a ditch. The trooper sustained serious injuries, and the driver of the stopped vehicle was also injured.
The Hyundai driver, 56-year-old Ricky Jordon of Chicago, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, no valid driver's license, and an aggravated Scott's Law violation, which is still pending.
Under the Move Over Law, anyone who violates the law faces a fine ranging from $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury, the driver's license may be suspended for six months to two years.
In 2024, ISP has reported 24 Move Over Law-related crashes, with 12 troopers injured.