State trooper struck by vehicle during Lockport traffic stop

A state trooper was struck by a vehicle Monday night on Interstate 80 in suburban Lockport, but didn’t require medical attention.

The trooper was seated in his squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights on when a Chevrolet struck the driver’s side of his squad car, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The crash happened during a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. on westbound I-80 at Francis Road in Will County, state police said. The Chevrolet then struck a Honda the trooper had initially pulled over.

The trooper and driver of the Chevrolet were uninjured, but the driver of the Honda was hospitalized with injuries, state police said.

The Chevrolet’s driver was charged with reckless driving and was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.