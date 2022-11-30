States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana

At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices.

Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year.

States are also offering expanded tax credits.

Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9 percent rate from July through September, despite high interest rates and inflation.

The government says this is an upgrade from its initial estimate.

The report says there were solid gains in exports, and consumer spending was stronger than originally reported.