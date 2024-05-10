Stateville and Logan correctional centers set for demolition and rebuild

Plans to demolish and rebuild Stateville and Logan correctional centers were laid out in Springfield on Friday.

At a hearing before the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the Department of Corrections acting director said the existing facilities are unsafe for staff and those in custody and repairs would not be worth it.

"The costly repairs needed to remedy all of the issues identified by the CGI report and the structural engineering survey still will not resolve the design deficiencies present in the 1920 structure," said Latoya Hughes, Acting Director, IL. Dept. of Corrections.

Governor Pritzker's proposed budget sets aside $900 million for replacing Stateville and Logan Correctional centers.