Illinois to tear down, rebuild Stateville prison

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that Illinois will rebuild Stateville prison to address critical infrastructure needs.

The correctional center, located in Crest Hill, was built nearly a century ago and has significant deferred maintenances costs, state officials said. The Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln will also be rebuilt.

"The capital funds dedicated to Stateville and Logan further demonstrate our commitment to continuing to rebuild and strengthen our state’s infrastructure," Pritzker said in a statement. "These investments will allow staff to work in modern and safe facilities, ensure those who are incarcerated can safely serve out their sentences, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance costs from years of neglect."

The current Stateville prison location will likely be temporarily closed, demolished and then rebuilt on the same grounds, officials said. The location of the new Logan facility has not yet been determined.

State officials said construction costs could reach up to $935 million for both projects. Officials project that the new facilities will save Illinois $34 million annually by lowering overtime, maintenance and utility costs.

The funding for the new projects is included in Pritzker's 2025 fiscal year budget that he presented to the Illinois General Assembly.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is working with the Capital Development Board and stakeholders on a timeline for the upcoming projects.