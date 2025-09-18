Person fatally shot during possible home invasion in Steger, police say

The Brief A person was found shot to death inside a Steger home early Wednesday. Police say residents hid in a room after an unknown male entered. Investigators believe the incident was not random and there’s no danger to the public.



A person was shot and killed early Wednesday during a possible home invasion at a home in south suburban Steger, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Butler Street after receiving a report of a home invasion in progress. Residents told police that an unknown male had entered the home, and they locked themselves in a room for safety.

Officers, with help from surrounding departments, secured the home and safely removed the residents. Inside, they found the male dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The male's identity has not yet been released as authorities work to confirm his name and notify family.

What we don't know:

Police said the incident does not appear to be random, although the exact circumstances are unclear at this time. Reports indicate the male shot may have been known to the homeowners.

Police noted there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not share who fired the shot that killed the subject.

What's next:

Steger police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Officials said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.