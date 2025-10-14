Stellantis says it will invest $600M to reopen Illinois assembly plant

After sitting idle for more than two years, Stellantis is reopening the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

It's all part of the company's plan to expand production in the U.S.

What we know:

The company said on Tuesday that the plant’s reopening will add more than 3,300 new jobs at its plants in Illinois. It's set to begin operations by 2027.

Stellantis says it intends to invest more than $600 million into reopening the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

"This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company’s history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO, in a statement. "As we begin our next 100 years, we are putting the customer at the center of our strategy, expanding our vehicle offerings and giving them the freedom to choose the products they want and love."