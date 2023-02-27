Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly Plant Tuesday

When the whistle blows at the Belvidere Assembly Plant Tuesday, it may signal the end of an era.

For almost six decades, the massive auto plant has been the engine of the small river city near Rockford.

However, after years of downsizing and dwindling demand for its current product, the plant is laying off 1,200 workers and possibly closing for good.

The plant became the exclusive home for the Jeep Cherokee in 2017.

The plant was lined up to transition into an electric vehicle plant, but that will be built in Canada instead.