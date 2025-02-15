Step show in Richton Park celebrates Black History Month with high-energy performances

A step show in Richton Park on Saturday celebrated Black History Month with high-energy performances and powerful displays of unity.

What we know:

The Kappa League Step Show brought heart, soul, and high energy to the crowd.

Twelve teams of middle and high schoolers, along with youth clubs from across the country, competed in the event. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.

This marked the fourth show at Southland College Prep Charter High School, organized by Kappa League.

The show provides young people with the opportunity to showcase creativity, honor Black history, and celebrate brotherhood.

What they're saying:

"We're all pretty close… I consider them all my brothers. I just love everybody here," said one participant.

"Doesn't matter what race you are, doesn't matter your size. They got the spirit and they're getting down," said another attendee.

Judges for the event included members of the "Divine Nine" – the nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities.

"They come back to train these young people and… Black history is a great time for this to happen," School board member Karen McCray said.

What's next:

The first-place winners included Boom Youth from Monroe, Louisiana, and Yorkville Middle School.