Stephen Colbert bringing 'The Late Show' to Chicago for DNC: 'Sweet home!'

"Daaaaa Colbert" is returning to the Windy City this summer and he's bringing "The Late Show" with him for the Democratic National Convention.

The renowned TV host and comedian announced his plans to come to Chicago during Wednesday night's episode. He also shared the news on Instagram.

"Should be a fun time. Historically, all of the democratic conventions in Chicago have gone super smooth and guess who's going to be there this year? Me!" Colbert said.

For one week, "The Late Show" will be broadcasting from the Auditorium Theatre. The DNC is set for Aug. 19-22 at the United Center.

"I lived in Chicago for 11 years and it holds a special place in my heart and not just because of all the Polish sausage that's still lodged in my aorta," Colbert said.

Colbert worked at The Second City's box office in 1987, answering phones and selling merchandise in exchange for free classes, according to the company. He eventually joined The Second City Touring Company and began performing in 1991.

The Second City is an improvisational comedy troupe that is known to have launched the comedy careers of many well-known celebrities.

"Chicago is where I cut my comedy teeth, performing at The Second City. It's also where this South Carolina boy got an education in winter. Did you know tears can freeze?" Colbert said.

You can learn more about Colbert's career and his time at The Second City here.

Tickets for the shows have not yet been announced, but you can keep up with the updates on the Auditorium Theatre's website here.