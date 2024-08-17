Stephen Colbert spotted at Chicago hot dog stand ahead of DNC

"Daaaaa Colbert" is officially in Chicago, just days before the Democratic National Convention kicks off at the United Center.

Renowned TV host and comedian Stephen Colbert was spotted enjoying a hot dog at The Wiener's Circle on Saturday.

The restaurant shared a photo of Colbert on social media. Despite the comedian reportedly throwing up in their old parking lot several years ago, they welcomed him and "The Late Show" back to town.

"After throwing up in our old parking lot in 2019 (as told by @amysedaris on @smartless), @stephenathome redeemed himself today. Watch the@colbertlateshow Monday night to see wiener circle featured!" the post reads.

Colbert is bringing "The Late Show" to the Windy City for the DNC and will be broadcasting from the Auditorium Theatre from Aug. 19-22, through the entirety of the convention.

As of Saturday, there is still room on the waitlist to attend "The Late Show" in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Registration is closed for the other three days. You can find more details here.

Colbert previously said he's no stranger to Chicago and that he has been eager to return.

"I lived in Chicago for 11 years and it holds a special place in my heart and not just because of all the Polish sausage that's still lodged in my aorta," Colbert previously said.

He also worked at The Second City's box office in 1987 before eventually joining its touring company, where he began performing in 1991, according to the company.

