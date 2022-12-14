Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

CHICAGO — Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by gunshot wound of the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 40.

The manner of death was suicide on Wednesday, Dec. 13, per the report.

His place of death was listed at a "hotel/motel." The case status was "closed" on the report.

"tWitch" worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on "So You Think You Can Dance," but became known for bringing energy to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show for eight years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Boss is survived by wife Allison Holker Boss and their three children.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

FILE - Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison added, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

ELLEN DEGENEREES ‘HEARTBROKEN’ OVER TWITCH'S SUDDEN DEATH

After "tWitch" earned second place on "So You Think You Can Dance," he went on to work in the "Step Up" series with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and also "Magic Mike XXL," "Ghostbusters" and "Modern Family."

FILE - Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Expand

"We will always remember Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many," FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. "This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. "tWitch," we will miss you dearly."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

More @ FoxNews.com