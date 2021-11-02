Steppenwolf Theater unveils new $54 million arts and education center

The Steppenwolf Theater in Lincoln Park is showing off its new $54 million campus.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Education Center on Tuesday.

Board chair and major founder Eric Lefkofsky said it's a major commitment to the theater's growth.

The entire public space of the 50,000-square-foot theater has been remodeled with new bars, signage and other branded attractions.

Brooke Flanagan, executive director of Steppenwolf, said theater leaders are excited to see the new campus come alive with people.

"We are thrilled that on November 14th, we are opening back up Bug, by our ensemble member Tracy Letts. It's a phenomenal show that was running to sold-out houses when we were closed on March 12, 2020," Flanagan said. "So we're putting the needle back on the record and we hope that all of Chicago goes and see a play."

The first performance in the new 400-seat theater will take place in February 2022.