Steve Carell to deliver Northwestern commencement address

The Brief Steve Carell will speak at Northwestern University’s commencement ceremony on Sunday at the United Center. He will also receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree. Carell, whose daughter is a Northwestern alum and son is a current student, said his speech will focus on "The Importance of Lowering Expectations."



Actor and comedian Steve Carell will deliver the commencement address at Northwestern University’s 167th annual graduation ceremony, the school announced Wednesday.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

What we know:

Carell, known for his roles in "The Office," and "The Morning Show," will also receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during the ceremony.

"Steve Carell is an absolute treasure, and I am thrilled he will be our commencement speaker," Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement. "Steve is such a versatile actor, who brings humor and humanity to every role."

In a statement, Carell said his address would focus on "The Importance of Lowering Expectations," joking that the graduates should begin with his speech.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the university’s Graduation Weekend website.

Carell's daughter, Annie, graduated from Northwestern in 2023 and his son Johnny is currently enrolled at the school.