Fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway under investigation: ISP

A person was fatally shot in a vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway near South Loop Sunday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting on the northbound ramp from I-55 to Lake Shore Drive at 10:21 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Northbound traffic on I-55 was diverted to King Drive while state police investigated. All lanes were reopened by 1:40 a.m. Monday.

No further information is available at this time.