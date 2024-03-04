Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting on Stevenson Expressway under investigation: ISP

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Loop
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot in a vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway near South Loop Sunday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting on the northbound ramp from I-55 to Lake Shore Drive at 10:21 p.m. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

Northbound traffic on I-55 was diverted to King Drive while state police investigated. All lanes were reopened by 1:40 a.m. Monday. 

No further information is available at this time. 