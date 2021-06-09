Stink on Aisle 9: Sewage line ruptures under Chicago Walgreens

There was quite a cleanup underway on Aisle 9 at a Chicago Walgreens, as the mess had shoppers browsing right next to a serious sewer project.

Even Walgreens retweeted a now-viral picture of a huge trench in the middle of the store at Wells and North Avenue in the Old Town neighborhood.

Workers were deep in the dirt next to a sunscreen display.

When Alderman Brian Hopkins saw the photo Wednesday, he asked the store to shut down partially while crews kept working to fix the ruptured sewage line.

"We do have sewer lines collapse on occasion, that's not so unusual, but the location of this one in the very center of the store, under this sunscreen aisle, you know, was, was a problem when the floor started to collapse, I think the employees were a little bit freaked out about that," Hopkins said.

Customers have been able to pick up prescriptions and get COVID vaccines at the front of the store, which is away from the sewer line.