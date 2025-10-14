Suspect steals Chicago area ambulance with worker inside, police say

A suspect is in custody after a suburban ambulance was stolen with an EMT trapped inside the vehicle.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded around 4 p.m. to a call of a stolen ambulance driving southbound on I-294 near North Avenue, according to Elmhurst police.

The 911 caller was the EMT trapped in the rear of the ambulance.

Police from Elmhurst, Oak Brook, and Hinsdale all responded and intercepted the ambulance near I-294 and 31st Street.

The driver was in police custody but has not been identified.

It was unclear if the EMT was hurt in the incident.

Elmhurst police are investigating the incident.