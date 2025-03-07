Stolen car chase spans three Illinois counties, ends in arrest: state police

The Brief A suspect was arrested after leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen Nissan, which began on I-94 and continued south on I-55. Police did not pursue on the ground, but a helicopter tracked the vehicle through DuPage, Will and Grundy counties. Grundy County deputies used spike strips to stop the car in Dwight, and the driver was taken into custody on multiple charges.



A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit that spanned multiple counties and ended with spike strips in Grundy County.

Multi-County Chase Leads to Arrest

What we know:

The incident happened at 11:48 p.m. Thursday on I-94 southbound at 35th Street.

An Illinois State Police trooper patrolling the area spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Nashville, Tenn.

The trooper attempted to stop the Nissan, but the driver fled. The trooper did not pursue, but a police helicopter tracked the vehicle as it continued south on Interstate 55, passing through DuPage, Will and Grundy counties.

Grundy County deputies deployed spike strips, stopping the Nissan on Good Farm Road in Dwight. The driver was taken into custody.

Driver Arrested, Charged :

The driver, who hasn't been identified, is charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and multiple other traffic offenses, according to state police.