Stolen car crashes into another vehicle in West Pullman causing it to catch on fire, strike a home

article

A stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday afternoon causing it to catch on fire.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 116th and Racine in the West Pullman neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

After the stolen vehicle crashed into another car, the car caught on fire and then hit a home.

The Chicago Fire Department said there were several injuries, but they were all non-life-threatening.