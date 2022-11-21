Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood.
A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police.
The occupants of the KIA fled the scene on foot.
The driver of an Illinois Department of Transportation truck tried to block traffic as officers responded but was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox, police said
Two people refused treatment at the scene and the IDOT truck sustained minor damage.