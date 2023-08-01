Driver flees after stolen car struck by freight train in Joliet

A stolen car was struck by a train and the driver fled the scene in Joliet on Tuesday morning

There was a report that a car had been struck by a freight train that was going 5 miles per hour around 3:38 a.m. in the 900 block of East Washington Street, according to police.

Police said a Toyota Prius was traveling westbound at the Washington Street railroad crossing when it was hit by a southbound Canadian National freight train. The collision caused the Prius to flip over.

Police said the driver of the Toyota ran away from the scene before they arrived.

During the investigation, police called the owner of the vehicle and discovered car was previously stolen.

There were no other passengers and no injuries have been reported.

The crash remains under investigation.