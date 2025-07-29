ISP recovered 225 stolen and hijacked vehicles this spring

The Brief Illinois State Police recovered 225 stolen or hijacked vehicles and seized 15 firearms between April and June as part of a state-funded crackdown on auto theft and related violence. The agency made six arrests and conducted 48 targeted missions, supported by more than $11 million in grants over two years. Recent efforts included pursuits in Chicago and Cahokia that led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles and weapons.



The Illinois State Police recovered 225 stolen or hijacked vehicles and seized 15 guns between April and June this year, officials said Tuesday.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort funded by millions in state grants to combat auto theft and related violent crime.

By the numbers:

During the three-month period, ISP also made six arrests tied to stolen vehicles and launched 48 targeted missions, which included air operations and K9 units. Forensic teams were assigned to more than 1,200 cases related to stolen or hijacked vehicles.

ISP detailed a handful of arrests since April:

On April 26, troopers attempted to stop a stolen Land Rover on I-94 near 95th Street in Chicago. After the vehicle fled and parked near 83rd and Elizabeth, two occupants ran but were caught by ISP, who also recovered a firearm.

On May 3, ISP spotted a stolen Kia in Cahokia. The driver fled, and while two suspects ran from the car, one was taken into custody.

On June 1, ISP pursued a stolen Jeep on I-94 near 43rd Street in Chicago. After the vehicle fled and stopped near Haddon and Kostner, all five occupants ran but were arrested. A firearm was also recovered.