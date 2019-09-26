Stolen SUV crashed in Chicago Lawn, 5 injured

Five people were injured Thursday after someone crashed a stolen SUV in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The Ford Explorer was westbound on 63rd Street about 12:15 a.m. when it turned onto Washtenaw Avenue and hit a parked vehicle before barreling into a tree, Chicago police said.

Five people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, police said. All of them are expected to live.

The driver of the Ford fled on foot and is not in custody, police said.

Police sources said the Ford was reported stolen Sept. 20 out of Orland Park.