Stolen SUV crashes after Chicago traffic stop; 3 arrested

The Brief Police tried to stop a stolen SUV early Tuesday on Chicago’s North Side, but the driver sped away. The vehicle eventually crashed into a concrete post, and three men were taken into custody. Officers recovered two guns, and two of the suspects were taken to a hospital as a precaution.



Three men were arrested early Wednesday after crashing a stolen SUV while trying to flee from Chicago police.

The backstory:

The incident began around 12:52 a.m. in Lincoln Park where officers saw a beige SUV that had been reported stolen, according to police.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over in the 300 block of West Fullerton Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, police said.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into a concrete pole in the 2100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Officers took three men into custody and recovered two guns from the SUV. Two of the men were taken to a local hospital in good condition as a precaution.

Police said charges are pending.