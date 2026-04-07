Stolen teddy bear returned after teen takeover in Chicago Loop

The Brief A teddy bear mascot was stolen during teen takeover at a downtown Chicago chocolate shop. Chicago police tracked the suspects to the CTA Red Line and recovered the bear within an hour. The incident comes amid growing concerns over teen takeovers across the city.



A Chicago chocolate shop is breathing a sigh of relief after its stolen mascot teddy bear was recovered following a teen takeover in the Loop.

What we know:

According to officials, the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s "bearnapping" happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 4.

A group of teenagers entered the store, grabbed the shop’s mascot, known as Truffles, from the front window and ran. The group then boarded a CTA Red Line train in an apparent attempt to get away.

CPD tracked the suspects to the 35th Street station, using a helicopter to assist in the search. The bear was recovered and returned within an hour.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Tyson Minnick)

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the shop explained the situation, thanking the Chicago Police Department for responding quickly and taking the situation seriously.

"Truffles was bearnapped last night! Thankfully, this story has a very happy ending," they wrote.

Big picture view:

The incident comes amid a series of teen takeovers across Chicago, many of which have raised safety concerns among residents and city leaders.

Just days earlier, a teen takeover in Hyde Park left nearly 30 vehicles damaged, according to residents. Crowds of teens were seen climbing on cars and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

In another recent case in the Loop, eight juveniles were arrested following a large gathering that led to curfew enforcement. Police reported fights, property damage and multiple violations.

What's next:

City leaders have been exploring ways to curb the trend, including proposed changes to curfew enforcement and increased community engagement.