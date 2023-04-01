Store manager with a gun shoots and kills robber with a gun in Chicago, police say

A store manager shot and killed a robber who tried to target an auto parts outlet in Chicago on Saturday, police said in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago.

Police said the robber walked into the store at 91st and South Stony Island in Calumet Heights around 2:30 p.m. He was carrying a gun, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The store manager has a FOID (firearms owner identification card) and was also carrying a gun, police said in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago. He shot the robber.

The robber was initially hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

The robber's name is not known. Police described him as 30 to 40-years-old.

This story has been updated from a previous version. Police initially told FOX 32 Chicago that the store manager had a concealed carry license. They later clarified that the manager has a FOID.