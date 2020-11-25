Stores burglarized in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in November in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke the window of a retail store and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Union Avenue;

About 2 a.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 between the 600 and 700 blocks of West 63rd Street; and

Between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 21 between the 6200 and the 6300 blocks of South Union Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.