Stores burglarized in Lake View

Police are warning residents of two recent burglaries in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident, three people broke into stores through the front door and stole property from the storage and display areas of the sales floor before fleeing, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 18, in the 3400 block of North Southport Avenue and about 4:50 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 3000 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.